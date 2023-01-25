PNB Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.22 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,787.22 crore in December 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 1,482.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.25 crore in December 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 183.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,378.30 crore in December 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 1,258.09 crore in December 2021.