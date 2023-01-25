 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.22 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,787.22 crore in December 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 1,482.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.25 crore in December 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 183.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,378.30 crore in December 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 1,258.09 crore in December 2021.

PNB Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,787.22 1,672.18 1,482.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,787.22 1,672.18 1,482.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.05 55.96 41.41
Depreciation 12.55 13.14 13.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 254.84 243.24 129.49
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.21 56.88 53.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,365.57 1,302.96 1,244.78
Other Income 0.18 -0.62 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,365.75 1,302.34 1,245.01
Interest 996.64 964.13 997.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 369.11 338.21 247.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 369.11 338.21 247.51
Tax 96.86 75.30 63.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 272.25 262.91 183.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 272.25 262.91 183.69
Equity Share Capital 168.79 168.62 168.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.14 15.59 10.90
Diluted EPS 16.13 15.57 10.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.14 15.59 10.90
Diluted EPS 16.13 15.57 10.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited