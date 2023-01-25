English
    PNB Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.22 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,787.22 crore in December 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 1,482.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.25 crore in December 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 183.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,378.30 crore in December 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 1,258.09 crore in December 2021.

    PNB Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,787.221,672.181,482.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,787.221,672.181,482.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.0555.9641.41
    Depreciation12.5513.1413.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies254.84243.24129.49
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.2156.8853.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,365.571,302.961,244.78
    Other Income0.18-0.620.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,365.751,302.341,245.01
    Interest996.64964.13997.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax369.11338.21247.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax369.11338.21247.51
    Tax96.8675.3063.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities272.25262.91183.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period272.25262.91183.69
    Equity Share Capital168.79168.62168.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1415.5910.90
    Diluted EPS16.1315.5710.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1415.5910.90
    Diluted EPS16.1315.5710.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
