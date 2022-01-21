PNB Housing Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.23 crore, down 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,482.23 crore in December 2021 down 20.85% from Rs. 1,872.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.69 crore in December 2021 down 17.73% from Rs. 223.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,258.09 crore in December 2021 down 18.44% from Rs. 1,542.58 crore in December 2020.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.28 in December 2020.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 486.80 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)