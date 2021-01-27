PNB Housing Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,872.77 crore, down 9.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,872.77 crore in December 2020 down 9.51% from Rs. 2,069.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.27 crore in December 2020 down 5.03% from Rs. 235.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,542.58 crore in December 2020 down 13.19% from Rs. 1,777.01 crore in December 2019.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.98 in December 2019.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 361.40 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.