PNB Housing Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,999.50 crore, up 39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,999.50 crore in December 2018 up 39% from Rs. 1,438.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.95 crore in December 2018 up 22.76% from Rs. 217.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,798.20 crore in December 2018 up 42.08% from Rs. 1,265.65 crore in December 2017.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.05 in December 2017.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 901.90 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.24% returns over the last 6 months and -30.70% over the last 12 months.