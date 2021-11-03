PNB Housing Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,583.32 crore, down 21.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,583.32 crore in September 2021 down 21.44% from Rs. 2,015.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.21 crore in September 2021 down 24.92% from Rs. 313.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,339.41 crore in September 2021 down 23.46% from Rs. 1,749.87 crore in September 2020.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.63 in September 2020.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 510.85 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)