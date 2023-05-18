English
    PNB Housing Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,635.71 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,635.71 crore in March 2023 up 14.75% from Rs. 1,425.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.28 crore in March 2023 up 64.73% from Rs. 169.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,363.18 crore in March 2023 up 16.66% from Rs. 1,168.48 crore in March 2022.

    PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2022.

    PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 468.70 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 37.69% over the last 12 months.

    PNB Housing Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,635.711,796.511,425.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,635.711,796.511,425.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.2358.2354.27
    Depreciation12.6312.6014.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies144.93254.84145.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.38107.6357.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,348.541,363.211,154.06
    Other Income2.010.010.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,350.551,363.221,154.47
    Interest1,008.05996.34930.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax342.50366.88223.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax342.50366.88223.78
    Tax63.2297.7554.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities279.28269.13169.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period279.28269.13169.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates279.28269.13169.54
    Equity Share Capital168.86168.79168.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5215.9510.06
    Diluted EPS16.5115.9410.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5215.9510.06
    Diluted EPS16.5115.9410.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 05:51 pm