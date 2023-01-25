PNB Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,796.51 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,796.51 1,684.41 1,495.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,796.51 1,684.41 1,495.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 58.23 68.36 50.01 Depreciation 12.60 13.18 13.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 254.84 243.23 129.48 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 107.63 54.36 53.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,363.21 1,305.28 1,249.61 Other Income 0.01 -0.98 0.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,363.22 1,304.30 1,249.84 Interest 996.34 963.87 996.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 366.88 340.43 253.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 366.88 340.43 253.73 Tax 97.75 77.80 65.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 269.13 262.63 188.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 269.13 262.63 188.45 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 269.13 262.63 188.45 Equity Share Capital 168.79 168.62 168.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.95 15.57 11.18 Diluted EPS 15.94 15.55 11.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.95 15.57 11.18 Diluted EPS 15.94 15.55 11.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited