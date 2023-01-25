PNB Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,796.51 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1,796.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 1,495.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.13 crore in December 2022 up 42.81% from Rs. 188.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,375.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 1,262.97 crore in December 2021.
PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.18 in December 2021.
|PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 556.40 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.77% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.
|PNB Housing Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,796.51
|1,684.41
|1,495.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,796.51
|1,684.41
|1,495.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.23
|68.36
|50.01
|Depreciation
|12.60
|13.18
|13.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|254.84
|243.23
|129.48
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.63
|54.36
|53.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,363.21
|1,305.28
|1,249.61
|Other Income
|0.01
|-0.98
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,363.22
|1,304.30
|1,249.84
|Interest
|996.34
|963.87
|996.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|366.88
|340.43
|253.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|366.88
|340.43
|253.73
|Tax
|97.75
|77.80
|65.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|269.13
|262.63
|188.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|269.13
|262.63
|188.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|269.13
|262.63
|188.45
|Equity Share Capital
|168.79
|168.62
|168.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.95
|15.57
|11.18
|Diluted EPS
|15.94
|15.55
|11.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.95
|15.57
|11.18
|Diluted EPS
|15.94
|15.55
|11.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited