PNB Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,796.51 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1,796.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 1,495.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.13 crore in December 2022 up 42.81% from Rs. 188.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,375.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 1,262.97 crore in December 2021.
PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.18 in December 2021. PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 556.40 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.77% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,796.511,684.411,495.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,796.511,684.411,495.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost58.2368.3650.01
Depreciation12.6013.1813.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies254.84243.23129.48
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses107.6354.3653.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,363.211,305.281,249.61
Other Income0.01-0.980.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,363.221,304.301,249.84
Interest996.34963.87996.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax366.88340.43253.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax366.88340.43253.73
Tax97.7577.8065.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.13262.63188.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.13262.63188.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates269.13262.63188.45
Equity Share Capital168.79168.62168.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.9515.5711.18
Diluted EPS15.9415.5511.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.9515.5711.18
Diluted EPS15.9415.5511.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
