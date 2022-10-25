 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Gilts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.48 crore, up 25.44% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.48 crore in September 2022 up 25.44% from Rs. 270.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2022 down 109.48% from Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.73 crore in September 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 230.06 crore in September 2021.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 60.65 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.

PNB Gilts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.48 283.41 270.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.48 283.41 270.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.18 3.37 3.65
Depreciation 0.31 0.16 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.62 208.68 37.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.38 71.20 229.67
Other Income 1.04 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.42 71.22 229.77
Interest 254.73 186.32 131.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.69 -115.09 98.68
Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.06 18.07
P/L Before Tax 0.69 -115.15 116.75
Tax 8.54 -26.21 33.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.86 -88.94 82.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.86 -88.94 82.91
Equity Share Capital 180.01 180.01 180.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -4.94 4.61
Diluted EPS -0.44 -4.94 4.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -4.94 4.61
Diluted EPS -0.44 -4.94 4.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

