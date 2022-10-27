PNB Gilts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.48 crore, up 25.44% Y-o-Y
October 27, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.48 crore in September 2022 up 25.44% from Rs. 270.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2022 down 109.48% from Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.73 crore in September 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 230.06 crore in September 2021.
PNB Gilts shares closed at 60.60 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -6.55% over the last 12 months.
|PNB Gilts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|339.48
|283.41
|270.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|339.48
|283.41
|270.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|3.37
|3.65
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.16
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.62
|208.68
|37.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|254.38
|71.20
|229.67
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|255.42
|71.22
|229.77
|Interest
|254.73
|186.32
|131.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.69
|-115.09
|98.68
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.06
|18.07
|P/L Before Tax
|0.69
|-115.15
|116.75
|Tax
|8.54
|-26.21
|33.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.86
|-88.94
|82.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.86
|-88.94
|82.91
|Equity Share Capital
|180.01
|180.01
|180.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-4.94
|4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-4.94
|4.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-4.94
|4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-4.94
|4.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited