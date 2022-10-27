PNB Gilts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.48 crore, up 25.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.48 crore in September 2022 up 25.44% from Rs. 270.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2022 down 109.48% from Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.73 crore in September 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 230.06 crore in September 2021.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 60.60 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -6.55% over the last 12 months.