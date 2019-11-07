PNB Gilts Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 190.47 crore, up 61.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:
Net Sales at Rs 190.47 crore in September 2019 up 61.59% from Rs. 117.87 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2019 down 117.32% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.54 crore in September 2019 up 60.19% from Rs. 114.58 crore in September 2018.
PNB Gilts shares closed at 29.75 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|PNB Gilts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|190.47
|193.54
|117.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|190.47
|193.54
|117.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|1.85
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.52
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|1.24
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.73
|3.93
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|182.86
|187.25
|114.42
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|182.93
|187.31
|114.47
|Interest
|127.00
|119.93
|102.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.93
|67.38
|11.92
|Exceptional Items
|-62.55
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.62
|67.38
|11.92
|Tax
|-4.70
|22.22
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.92
|45.16
|11.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.92
|45.16
|11.07
|Equity Share Capital
|180.01
|180.01
|180.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|2.51
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|2.51
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|2.51
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|2.51
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI