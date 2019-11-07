PNB Gilts Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 190.47 crore, up 61.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.47 crore in September 2019 up 61.59% from Rs. 117.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2019 down 117.32% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.54 crore in September 2019 up 60.19% from Rs. 114.58 crore in September 2018.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 29.75 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.