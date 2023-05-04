English
    PNB Gilts Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.33 crore, up 28.29% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:Net Sales at Rs 310.33 crore in March 2023 up 28.29% from Rs. 241.91 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2023 down 72.51% from Rs. 49.05 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.96 crore in March 2023 up 51.32% from Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2022.
    PNB Gilts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2022.PNB Gilts shares closed at 60.00 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.
    PNB Gilts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.33296.54241.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.33296.54241.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.393.635.23
    Depreciation0.560.330.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0529.7043.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax291.33262.88192.60
    Other Income0.070.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax291.40262.92192.64
    Interest280.45251.38133.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9511.5459.28
    Exceptional Items6.91---0.03
    P/L Before Tax17.8611.5459.25
    Tax4.385.4410.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.496.0949.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.496.0949.05
    Equity Share Capital180.01180.01180.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.342.73
    Diluted EPS0.750.342.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.342.73
    Diluted EPS0.750.342.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
