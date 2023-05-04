PNB Gilts Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.33 crore, up 28.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:Net Sales at Rs 310.33 crore in March 2023 up 28.29% from Rs. 241.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2023 down 72.51% from Rs. 49.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.96 crore in March 2023 up 51.32% from Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2022.
PNB Gilts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2022.
|PNB Gilts shares closed at 60.00 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.
|PNB Gilts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|310.33
|296.54
|241.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|310.33
|296.54
|241.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.39
|3.63
|5.23
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.33
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.05
|29.70
|43.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|291.33
|262.88
|192.60
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|291.40
|262.92
|192.64
|Interest
|280.45
|251.38
|133.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.95
|11.54
|59.28
|Exceptional Items
|6.91
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|17.86
|11.54
|59.25
|Tax
|4.38
|5.44
|10.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.49
|6.09
|49.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.49
|6.09
|49.05
|Equity Share Capital
|180.01
|180.01
|180.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.34
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.34
|2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.34
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.34
|2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited