    PNB Gilts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 442.93 crore, up 56.29% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 442.93 crore in June 2023 up 56.29% from Rs. 283.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.87 crore in June 2023 up 165.07% from Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 429.81 crore in June 2023 up 502.14% from Rs. 71.38 crore in June 2022.

    PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.94 in June 2022.

    PNB Gilts shares closed at 70.60 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.36% over the last 12 months.

    PNB Gilts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations442.93310.33283.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations442.93310.33283.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.023.393.37
    Depreciation3.780.560.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1515.05208.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax425.98291.3371.20
    Other Income0.050.070.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax426.03291.4071.22
    Interest354.23280.45186.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.8010.95-115.09
    Exceptional Items-0.016.91-0.06
    P/L Before Tax71.7917.86-115.15
    Tax13.914.38-26.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.8713.49-88.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.8713.49-88.94
    Equity Share Capital180.01180.01180.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.220.75-4.94
    Diluted EPS3.220.75-4.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.220.75-4.94
    Diluted EPS3.220.75-4.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

