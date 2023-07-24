PNB Gilts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 442.93 crore, up 56.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.93 crore in June 2023 up 56.29% from Rs. 283.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.87 crore in June 2023 up 165.07% from Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 429.81 crore in June 2023 up 502.14% from Rs. 71.38 crore in June 2022.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.94 in June 2022.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 70.60 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.36% over the last 12 months.