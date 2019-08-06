PNB Gilts Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 193.54 crore, up 366.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.54 crore in June 2019 up 366.89% from Rs. 41.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2019 up 202.07% from Rs. 44.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.83 crore in June 2019 up 410.27% from Rs. 36.81 crore in June 2018.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2018.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 37.70 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.90% returns over the last 6 months and 30.22% over the last 12 months.