PNB Gilts Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.49 crore, down 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.49 crore in December 2021 down 18.73% from Rs. 322.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021 down 103.68% from Rs. 167.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.39 crore in December 2021 down 61.73% from Rs. 314.62 crore in December 2020.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 71.55 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.51% returns over the last 6 months and 60.97% over the last 12 months.