PNB Gilts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 322.99 crore, up 49.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.99 crore in December 2020 up 49.07% from Rs. 216.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.07 crore in December 2020 up 278.87% from Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.62 crore in December 2020 up 49.71% from Rs. 210.15 crore in December 2019.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2019.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 45.95 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 66.18% over the last 12 months.