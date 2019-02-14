PNB Gilts Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 201.95 crore, up 196.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.95 crore in December 2018 up 196.09% from Rs. 68.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2018 up 770.84% from Rs. 13.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.45 crore in December 2018 up 206.36% from Rs. 64.45 crore in December 2017.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2017.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 29.45 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -22.91% over the last 12 months.