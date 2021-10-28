MARKET NEWS

PNB Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,549.61 crore, down 23.48% Y-o-Y

October 28, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,549.61 crore in September 2021 down 23.48% from Rs. 8558.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,104.25 crore in September 2021 up 91.66% from Rs. 576.16 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,135.92 crore in September 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 5,838.06 crore in September 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2020.

PNB shares closed at 46.30 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.47% returns over the last 6 months and 69.29% over the last 12 months.

Punjab National Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,483.7212,414.5614,162.12
(b) Income on Investment6,056.986,178.936,465.02
(c) Int. on balances With RBI650.61478.86512.94
(d) Others144.18156.96164.23
Other Income3,261.623,586.102,539.82
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended11,785.8811,843.3312,745.33
Employees Cost3,452.942,986.753,271.63
Other Expenses2,222.371,786.401,989.11
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies4,135.926,198.935,838.06
Provisions And Contingencies3,246.994,701.974,898.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax888.931,496.96939.22
Tax-311.19416.66394.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,200.121,080.30544.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,200.121,080.30544.66
Minority Interest-22.73-15.37-32.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates-73.14103.4063.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,104.251,168.33576.16
Equity Share Capital2,202.202,202.201,882.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.73.1573.1585.59
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.001.090.61
Diluted EPS1.001.090.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.001.090.61
Diluted EPS1.001.090.61
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:44 pm

