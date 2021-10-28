PNB Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,549.61 crore, down 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,549.61 crore in September 2021 down 23.48% from Rs. 8558.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,104.25 crore in September 2021 up 91.66% from Rs. 576.16 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,135.92 crore in September 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 5,838.06 crore in September 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2020.

PNB shares closed at 46.30 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.47% returns over the last 6 months and 69.29% over the last 12 months.