PNB Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,558.98 crore, up 95.96% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,558.98 crore in September 2020 up 95.96% from Rs. 4367.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 576.16 crore in September 2020 up 1.13% from Rs. 569.74 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,838.06 crore in September 2020 up 59.73% from Rs. 3,654.91 crore in September 2019.

PNB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2019.

PNB shares closed at 27.95 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -59.02% over the last 12 months.