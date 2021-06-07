MARKET NEWS

PNB Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,071.47 crore, up 45.94% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,071.47 crore in March 2021 up 45.94% from Rs. 4845.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 729.06 crore in March 2021 up 188.86% from Rs. 820.49 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,707.49 crore in March 2021 up 38.07% from Rs. 4,133.85 crore in March 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2020.

PNB shares closed at 43.10 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.03% over the last 12 months.

Punjab National Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,953.6413,642.579,333.00
(b) Income on Investment6,157.986,359.294,142.08
(c) Int. on balances With RBI474.84418.86699.44
(d) Others459.81178.0331.47
Other Income3,733.293,040.662,618.21
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended11,974.8012,135.339,360.41
Employees Cost2,730.492,958.361,886.69
Other Expenses2,366.781,988.851,443.25
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,707.496,556.874,133.85
Provisions And Contingencies4,768.095,480.424,976.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax939.401,076.45-843.11
Tax392.62490.68-246.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities546.78585.77-596.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period546.78585.77-596.99
Minority Interest14.13-33.34-25.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates168.15194.86-197.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates729.06747.29-820.49
Equity Share Capital2,095.542,095.541,347.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.76.8776.8783.19
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.670.78-1.22
Diluted EPS0.670.78-1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.670.78-1.22
Diluted EPS0.670.78-1.22
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:11 pm

