PNB Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,845.58 crore, up 12.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,845.58 crore in March 2020 up 12.73% from Rs. 4298.5 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 768.73 crore in March 2020 up 83.34% from Rs. 4,613.40 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,133.85 crore in March 2020 up 41.71% from Rs. 2,917.05 crore in March 2019.
PNB shares closed at 34.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and -54.24% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab National Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|9,333.00
|8,914.49
|8,898.72
|(b) Income on Investment
|4,142.08
|4,228.43
|3,684.77
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|699.44
|656.98
|428.45
|(d) Others
|31.47
|35.05
|61.74
|Other Income
|2,618.21
|2,376.29
|1,889.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,360.41
|9,366.87
|8,775.18
|Employees Cost
|1,886.69
|1,775.51
|2,012.16
|Other Expenses
|1,443.25
|1,267.22
|1,258.34
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|4,133.85
|3,801.64
|2,917.05
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,976.96
|4,185.51
|10,077.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-843.11
|-383.87
|-7,160.00
|Tax
|-246.12
|118.06
|-2,444.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-596.99
|-501.93
|-4,715.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-596.99
|-501.93
|-4,715.40
|Minority Interest
|25.88
|-7.67
|-7.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-197.62
|124.64
|109.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-768.73
|-384.96
|-4,613.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1,347.51
|1,347.51
|920.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.83
|83.19
|75.41
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-0.65
|-12.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-0.65
|-12.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-0.65
|-12.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-0.65
|-12.02
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:55 am