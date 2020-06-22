PNB Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,845.58 crore, up 12.73% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,845.58 crore in March 2020 up 12.73% from Rs. 4298.5 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 768.73 crore in March 2020 up 83.34% from Rs. 4,613.40 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,133.85 crore in March 2020 up 41.71% from Rs. 2,917.05 crore in March 2019.

PNB shares closed at 34.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and -54.24% over the last 12 months.