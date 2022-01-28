MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PNB Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,880.39 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,880.39 crore in December 2021 down 6.89% from Rs. 8463.42 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,249.87 crore in December 2021 up 67.25% from Rs. 747.29 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,079.00 crore in December 2021 down 22.54% from Rs. 6,556.87 crore in December 2020.

    PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2020.

    Close

    PNB shares closed at 41.15 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.

    Punjab National Bank
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,833.5211,483.7213,642.57
    (b) Income on Investment5,966.096,056.986,359.29
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI652.49650.61418.86
    (d) Others125.31144.18178.03
    Other Income2,695.993,261.623,040.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended11,697.0211,785.8812,135.33
    Employees Cost3,344.603,452.942,958.36
    Other Expenses2,152.782,222.371,988.85
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,079.004,135.926,556.87
    Provisions And Contingencies3,344.033,246.995,480.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,734.97888.931,076.45
    Tax588.48-311.19490.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,146.491,200.12585.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,146.491,200.12585.77
    Minority Interest0.88-22.73-33.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates98.50-73.14194.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,249.871,104.25747.29
    Equity Share Capital2,202.202,202.202,095.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.73.1573.1576.87
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.000.78
    Diluted EPS1.141.000.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.000.78
    Diluted EPS1.141.000.78
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA------
    ii) Net NPA------
    i) % of Gross NPA------
    ii) % of Net NPA------
    Return on Assets %------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 12:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.