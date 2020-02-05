PNB Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,468.08 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,468.08 crore in December 2019 up 2.02% from Rs. 4379.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.96 crore in December 2019 down 187.9% from Rs. 437.93 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,801.64 crore in December 2019 up 19.36% from Rs. 3,185.00 crore in December 2018.

PNB shares closed at 56.80 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.