PMC Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 52.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 up 52.06% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 899.32% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 down 804.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.76 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 16.95% over the last 12 months.