PMC Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 52.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 up 52.06% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 899.32% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 down 804.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.76 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 16.95% over the last 12 months.

PMC Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.25 2.18 1.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.25 2.18 1.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.06 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.14 0.13
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.86 0.78 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.82 1.18 1.24
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.82 1.18 1.24
Interest 0.42 0.43 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.23 0.76 1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.23 0.76 1.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.23 0.76 1.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.23 0.76 1.16
Equity Share Capital 53.41 53.41 50.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 50.77 58.08 23.18
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.03 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.03 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.03 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.03 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm