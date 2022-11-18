PMC Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 52.06% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 up 52.06% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 899.32% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 down 804.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.76 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 16.95% over the last 12 months.
|PMC Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|2.18
|1.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|2.18
|1.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.06
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.86
|0.78
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.82
|1.18
|1.24
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.82
|1.18
|1.24
|Interest
|0.42
|0.43
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.23
|0.76
|1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.23
|0.76
|1.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.23
|0.76
|1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.23
|0.76
|1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|53.41
|53.41
|50.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|50.77
|58.08
|23.18
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.03
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.03
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.03
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.03
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited