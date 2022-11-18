English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PMC Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 52.06% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 up 52.06% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 down 899.32% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 down 804.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.76 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 16.95% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.252.181.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.252.181.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.06--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.140.13
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.860.780.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.821.181.24
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.821.181.24
    Interest0.420.430.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.230.761.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.230.761.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.230.761.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.230.761.16
    Equity Share Capital53.4153.4150.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves50.7758.0823.18
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.140.030.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.140.030.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #PMC Fincorp #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm