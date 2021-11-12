PMC Fincorp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 73.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in September 2021 up 73.43% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021 up 193.82% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021 up 111.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

PMC Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.15 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)