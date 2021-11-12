MARKET NEWS

English
PMC Fincorp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 73.43% Y-o-Y

November 12, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in September 2021 up 73.43% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021 up 193.82% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021 up 111.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

PMC Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.15 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.480.810.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.480.810.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.130.100.16
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.100.120.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.240.590.58
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.240.590.58
Interest0.080.130.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.460.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.160.460.39
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.160.460.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.160.460.39
Equity Share Capital50.9150.9150.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves23.1821.2519.69
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.010.01
Diluted EPS0.040.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.010.01
Diluted EPS0.040.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2021 02:33 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.