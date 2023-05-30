PMC Fincorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 16.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2023 down 16.7% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 143.03% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 710% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
|PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.15 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.29% over the last 12 months.
|PMC Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.51
|2.39
|3.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.51
|2.39
|3.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.19
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|0.15
|3.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|2.04
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|2.05
|0.11
|Interest
|0.35
|0.38
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.44
|1.67
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.44
|1.67
|-0.29
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|1.67
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|1.67
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|53.41
|53.41
|50.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|22.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.09
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.09
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.09
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.09
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited