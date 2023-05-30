English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PMC Fincorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 16.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2023 down 16.7% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 143.03% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 710% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.15 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.29% over the last 12 months.
    PMC Fincorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.512.393.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.512.393.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07---0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.190.17
    Depreciation0.020.01-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.450.153.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.792.04-0.36
    Other Income0.000.010.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.792.050.11
    Interest0.350.380.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.441.67-0.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.441.67-0.29
    Tax0.00--0.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.441.67-1.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.441.67-1.02
    Equity Share Capital53.4153.4150.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----22.90
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.09-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.110.09-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.09-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.110.09-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #PMC Fincorp #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:31 pm