PMC Fincorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 16.7% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.51 2.39 3.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.51 2.39 3.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -- -0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.17 0.19 0.17 Depreciation 0.02 0.01 -0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.45 0.15 3.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 2.04 -0.36 Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 2.05 0.11 Interest 0.35 0.38 0.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.44 1.67 -0.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.44 1.67 -0.29 Tax 0.00 -- 0.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.44 1.67 -1.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.44 1.67 -1.02 Equity Share Capital 53.41 53.41 50.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 22.90 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.11 0.09 -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.11 0.09 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.11 0.09 -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.11 0.09 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited