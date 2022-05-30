PMC Fincorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 237.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in March 2022 up 237.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 113.7% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
PMC Fincorp shares closed at 3.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|PMC Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|1.59
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.02
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|1.62
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.16
|0.10
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.21
|0.12
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|1.33
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.46
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|1.33
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.39
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|1.22
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|1.22
|-0.86
|Tax
|0.74
|--
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|1.22
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|1.22
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|50.91
|50.91
|50.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|22.90
|23.94
|20.83
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited