PMC Fincorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 237.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in March 2022 up 237.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 113.7% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 3.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)