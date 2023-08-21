PMC Fincorp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 24.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in June 2023 up 24.61% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 143.41% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 up 91.6% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

PMC Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 1.66 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.54% returns over the last 6 months and -57.22% over the last 12 months.