PMC Fincorp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2021 down 13.54% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021 down 9.67% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021 down 15.49% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2020.

PMC Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.03 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.11% returns over the last 6 months and 463.89% over the last 12 months.