PMC Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 47.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PMC Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 47.82% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 36.49% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

PMC Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.39 2.25 1.59
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.02
Total Income From Operations 2.39 2.25 1.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.05 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.15 0.16
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 10.86 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.04 -8.82 1.33
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.05 -8.82 1.33
Interest 0.38 0.42 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.67 -9.23 1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.67 -9.23 1.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.67 -9.23 1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.67 -9.23 1.22
Equity Share Capital 53.41 53.41 50.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 50.77 23.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.14 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.14 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.14 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.14 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
