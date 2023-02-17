PMC Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 47.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 47.82% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 36.49% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.