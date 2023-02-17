PMC Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 47.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 47.82% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 36.49% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

PMC Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 2.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.14% returns over the last 6 months and -58.33% over the last 12 months.