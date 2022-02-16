PMC Fincorp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 40.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2021 down 40.88% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021 down 48.92% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021 down 47.24% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020.

PMC Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 5.78 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)