PMC Fincorp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in December 2020 up 69% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020 up 248.41% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020 up 167.37% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

PMC Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

PMC Fincorp shares closed at 1.05 on February 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 200.00% returns over the last 6 months and 176.32% over the last 12 months.