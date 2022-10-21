 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Plutus Wealth Management sells 1.84% stake in CSB Bank for Rs 74 crore

PTI
Oct 21, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

In the bulk deal data available with BSE, Plutus Wealth Management sold 32 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.84 per cent stake in the company.

Plutus Wealth Management on Friday divested a 1.84 per cent stake in private lender CSB Bank for over Rs 74 crore through an open market transaction.

In the bulk deal data available with BSE, Plutus Wealth Management sold 32 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.84 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 233 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 74.56 crore. Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund picked up a little over 31 lakh shares of the company at the same price.

CSB Bank's shares closed 6.89 per cent lower at Rs 233 on BSE.

PTI
TAGS: #earnings #Plutus Wealth Management #Q2 #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.