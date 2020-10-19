Plastiblends Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 142.45 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.45 crore in September 2020 down 2.68% from Rs. 146.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2020 up 14.7% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2019.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in September 2019.

Plastiblends shares closed at 209.25 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.67% over the last 12 months.