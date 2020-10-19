172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|plastiblends-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-142-45-crore-down-2-68-y-o-y-5981881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plastiblends Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 142.45 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.45 crore in September 2020 down 2.68% from Rs. 146.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2020 up 14.7% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2019.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in September 2019.

Plastiblends shares closed at 209.25 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.67% over the last 12 months.

Plastiblends India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations142.45103.17146.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations142.45103.17146.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials95.9361.78106.95
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.030.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.685.590.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.247.606.84
Depreciation4.013.893.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.8915.1516.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.679.1311.80
Other Income0.560.750.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.239.8812.03
Interest0.751.21-1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.478.6613.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.478.6613.49
Tax4.842.444.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.636.239.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.636.239.33
Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.942.403.59
Diluted EPS2.942.403.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.942.403.59
Diluted EPS2.942.403.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastiblends #Plastiblends India #Plastics #Results

