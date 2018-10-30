Plastiblends Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 150.31 crore, up 4.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 150.31 crore in September 2018 up 4.29% from Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2018 up 132.24% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.12 crore in September 2018 up 25.19% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2017.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2017.

Plastiblends shares closed at 221.40 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.