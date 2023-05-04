English
    Plastiblends Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 197.97 crore, down 9.54% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.97 crore in March 2023 down 9.54% from Rs. 218.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2023 down 29.77% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2023 down 18.48% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2022.

    Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

    Plastiblends shares closed at 174.50 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.80% over the last 12 months.

    Plastiblends India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.97186.02218.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.97186.02218.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.22137.78163.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.857.755.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.259.228.75
    Depreciation4.064.273.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5623.3124.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.733.6913.45
    Other Income-1.301.772.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.445.4616.34
    Interest0.300.740.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.134.7215.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.134.7215.46
    Tax3.440.753.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.693.9712.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.693.9712.38
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.341.534.76
    Diluted EPS3.341.534.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.341.534.76
    Diluted EPS3.341.534.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
