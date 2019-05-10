Plastiblends Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 164.24 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.24 crore in March 2019 up 9.04% from Rs. 150.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2019 down 35.62% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2019 down 39.43% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2018.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.14 in March 2018.

Plastiblends shares closed at 192.00 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.20% returns over the last 6 months and -3.01% over the last 12 months.