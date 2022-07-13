 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Plastiblends Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.23 crore, up 33.26% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.23 crore in June 2022 up 33.26% from Rs. 153.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2021.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

Plastiblends shares closed at 207.75 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.36% over the last 12 months.

Plastiblends India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.23 218.84 153.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.23 218.84 153.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.87 163.49 105.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.04 5.17 8.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.03 8.75 8.10
Depreciation 4.03 3.90 4.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.41 24.08 18.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.94 13.45 8.61
Other Income 2.51 2.89 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.44 16.34 10.37
Interest 0.82 0.88 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.62 15.46 9.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.62 15.46 9.35
Tax 3.64 3.09 2.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.98 12.38 6.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.98 12.38 6.75
Equity Share Capital 12.99 12.99 12.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 4.76 2.60
Diluted EPS 3.84 4.76 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 4.76 2.60
Diluted EPS 3.84 4.76 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastiblends #Plastiblends India #Plastics #Results
first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.