Plastiblends Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.23 crore, up 33.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.23 crore in June 2022 up 33.26% from Rs. 153.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2021.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

Plastiblends shares closed at 207.75 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.36% over the last 12 months.