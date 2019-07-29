Plastiblends Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 174.22 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.22 crore in June 2019 up 8.3% from Rs. 160.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.48 crore in June 2019 up 14% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in June 2019 up 2.64% from Rs. 20.43 crore in June 2018.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2018.

Plastiblends shares closed at 171.30 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -30.98% over the last 12 months.