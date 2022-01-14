Plastiblends Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.15 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.15 crore in December 2021 up 8.81% from Rs. 160.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021 up 6.1% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2021 up 4.13% from Rs. 20.32 crore in December 2020.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.38 in December 2020.

Plastiblends shares closed at 244.20 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -3.80% over the last 12 months.