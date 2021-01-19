Plastiblends Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 160.05 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.05 crore in December 2020 up 10.59% from Rs. 144.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2020 down 0.22% from Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.32 crore in December 2020 down 5.14% from Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2019.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2019.

Plastiblends shares closed at 258.40 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.05% over the last 12 months.