Plastiblends Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 144.72 crore, down 4.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.72 crore in December 2019 down 4.43% from Rs. 151.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2019 up 101.36% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2019 up 50.21% from Rs. 14.26 crore in December 2018.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.18 in December 2018.

Plastiblends shares closed at 207.15 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and 13.76% over the last 12 months.