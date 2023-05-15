English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pix Transmis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.13 crore, up 14.05% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.13 crore in March 2023 up 14.05% from Rs. 110.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2023 up 25.83% from Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2023 up 17.91% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.

    Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.72 in March 2022.

    Pix Transmis shares closed at 840.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.50% over the last 12 months.

    Pix Transmissions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.13103.55110.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.13103.55110.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.7840.8636.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.872.702.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.491.3414.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1020.3819.78
    Depreciation5.675.655.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3218.8713.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8913.7517.42
    Other Income0.191.302.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0915.0619.88
    Interest1.782.001.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3113.0517.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3113.0517.99
    Tax5.643.074.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.679.9813.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.679.9813.25
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.247.339.72
    Diluted EPS12.247.339.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.247.339.72
    Diluted EPS12.247.339.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pix Transmis #Pix Transmissions #Results #rubber
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:31 am