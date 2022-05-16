 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pix Transmis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore in March 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 119.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 19.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022 down 23.61% from Rs. 33.04 crore in March 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.38 in March 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 822.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Pix Transmissions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.59 107.95 119.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.59 107.95 119.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.85 46.19 48.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.70 1.48 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.59 -4.20 -1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.78 18.94 18.33
Depreciation 5.36 5.07 4.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.91 20.37 22.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.42 20.12 26.84
Other Income 2.47 1.80 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.88 21.91 28.05
Interest 1.89 1.70 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.99 20.21 26.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.99 20.21 26.41
Tax 4.74 5.80 6.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.25 14.41 19.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.25 14.41 19.59
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.72 10.58 14.38
Diluted EPS 9.72 10.58 14.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.72 10.58 14.38
Diluted EPS 9.72 10.58 14.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
