English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pix Transmis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.29 crore, down 6.71% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.29 crore in June 2023 down 6.71% from Rs. 109.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in June 2023 down 1.56% from Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.78 crore in June 2023 down 1.62% from Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2022.

    Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.75 in June 2022.

    Pix Transmis shares closed at 1,416.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.

    Pix Transmissions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.29126.13109.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.29126.13109.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0243.7844.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.403.872.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.306.49-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8321.1025.91
    Depreciation5.675.675.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0421.3215.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6223.8915.03
    Other Income3.480.196.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1124.0921.43
    Interest1.461.781.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.6522.3119.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.6522.3119.60
    Tax5.235.644.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4216.6714.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4216.6714.65
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5912.2410.75
    Diluted EPS10.5912.2410.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5912.2410.75
    Diluted EPS10.5912.2410.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pix Transmis #Pix Transmissions #Results #rubber
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!