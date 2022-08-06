Pix Transmis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.65 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.65 crore in June 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 97.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.52 in June 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 937.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)