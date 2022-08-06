 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pix Transmis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.65 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.65 crore in June 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 97.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.52 in June 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 937.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)

Pix Transmissions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.65 110.59 97.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.65 110.59 97.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.78 36.85 44.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 2.70 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 14.59 -7.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.91 19.78 18.95
Depreciation 5.79 5.36 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.67 13.91 15.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.03 17.42 20.46
Other Income 6.41 2.47 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.43 19.88 22.77
Interest 1.84 1.89 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.60 17.99 21.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.60 17.99 21.10
Tax 4.94 4.74 5.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.65 13.25 15.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.65 13.25 15.69
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.75 9.72 11.52
Diluted EPS 10.75 9.72 11.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.75 9.72 11.52
Diluted EPS 10.75 9.72 11.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
