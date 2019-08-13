Pix Transmis Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.13 crore, up 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.13 crore in June 2019 up 1.34% from Rs. 69.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2019 down 44.8% from Rs. 10.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.34 crore in June 2019 down 17.26% from Rs. 18.54 crore in June 2018.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.89 in June 2018.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 141.30 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.29% over the last 12 months.