Pix Transmis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore, down 4.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore in December 2022 down 4.08% from Rs. 107.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2022 down 23.24% from Rs. 26.98 crore in December 2021.
Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.58 in December 2021.
|Pix Transmis shares closed at 771.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.64% returns over the last 6 months
|Pix Transmissions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.55
|110.82
|107.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.55
|110.82
|107.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.86
|44.99
|46.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.70
|3.02
|1.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.34
|0.47
|-4.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.38
|20.15
|18.94
|Depreciation
|5.65
|5.94
|5.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.87
|21.16
|20.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.75
|15.09
|20.12
|Other Income
|1.30
|5.87
|1.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.06
|20.97
|21.91
|Interest
|2.00
|1.88
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.05
|19.09
|20.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.05
|19.09
|20.21
|Tax
|3.07
|5.00
|5.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.98
|14.09
|14.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.98
|14.09
|14.41
|Equity Share Capital
|13.62
|13.62
|13.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|10.34
|10.58
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|10.34
|10.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|10.34
|10.58
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|10.34
|10.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited